Short Interest in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Increases By 5.3%

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 847,700 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the December 31st total of 804,900 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 205,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

DGII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti cut Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Digi International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Digi International from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub cut Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Digi International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

NASDAQ DGII opened at $15.80 on Friday. Digi International has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.76 million, a PE ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.09.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $62.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Digi International will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 95,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $1,726,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $175,300.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,850. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 562.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 288.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Digi International during the 4th quarter worth about $919,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

