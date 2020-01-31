Short Interest in Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Grows By 14.0%

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,840,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 6,880,000 shares. Currently, 10.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In other Digital Turbine news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $287,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974,480 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 13,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $101,618.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,882.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth about $894,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 279,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 64,135 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Monday, November 25th. National Securities began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.41.

APPS stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.00. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.07 and a beta of 1.53.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.55 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 28.01% and a negative net margin of 9.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

