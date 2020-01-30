Short Interest in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Increases By 18.1%

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the December 31st total of 4,740,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Dynatrace from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dynatrace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.39.

Shares of NYSE:DT traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $30.81. 14,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,786. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $32.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.51.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.59 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 3,636,066 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $87,301,944.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at $20,870,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,266,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $2,835,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 681.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 94,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $1,743,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index