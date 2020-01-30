Short Interest in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Expands By 18.7%

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the December 31st total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.28, for a total transaction of $1,757,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,374.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.38, for a total transaction of $5,538,383.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,391 shares of company stock worth $33,140,879. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 26.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 452,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,447,000 after purchasing an additional 94,895 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 163,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,845,000 after acquiring an additional 74,600 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 884,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $194,537,000 after acquiring an additional 72,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 206,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,093,000 after acquiring an additional 61,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.42.

EW stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $233.99. The stock had a trading volume of 772,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,378. The firm has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 64.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $163.08 and a 12-month high of $247.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.27.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

