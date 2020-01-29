Short Interest in Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Increases By 200.0%

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ellomay Capital stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 666,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,570,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 6.24% of Ellomay Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ELLO stock opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. Ellomay Capital has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $21.73.

Ellomay Capital Company Profile

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells renewable and clean energy in Israel, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns 17 photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising 12 PV plants in Italy with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 22.6 MWp; 4 PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 MWp; and 1 PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MWp.

