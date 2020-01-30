Short Interest in Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) Rises By 39.8%

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the December 31st total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ENBL traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,673. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. Enable Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average is $11.32.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Enable Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean Trauschke acquired 10,000 shares of Enable Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENBL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENBL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays set a $14.00 target price on Enable Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enable Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.43.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

