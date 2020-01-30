Short Interest in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Decreases By 24.2%

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,700 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the December 31st total of 303,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WIRE. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. Encore Wire has a fifty-two week low of $49.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.23). Encore Wire had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Wire will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.14%.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Bilban sold 5,000 shares of Encore Wire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $297,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,365. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Encore Wire by 292.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Encore Wire by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

