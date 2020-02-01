Short Interest in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) Decreases By 9.9%

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 690,500 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the December 31st total of 766,300 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 94,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

ESTA stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.35. 17,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,166. Establishment Labs has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $30.06. The stock has a market cap of $547.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 52.76% and a negative return on equity of 75.10%. The firm had revenue of $22.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,185,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,815,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 19,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. 44.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

