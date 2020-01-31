Short Interest in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Expands By 10.8%

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,740,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 13,300,000 shares. Approximately 12.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 19,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $991,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,155 shares of company stock worth $3,157,750 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 171.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 132.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,654,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,391. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.33, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $73.35.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $197.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.31 million. Etsy had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

ETSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Etsy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Etsy to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.30.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

