Short Interest in Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) Expands By 15.7%

Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,560,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the December 31st total of 5,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.9 days. Approximately 12.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fanhua by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,061,000 after acquiring an additional 19,830 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Fanhua by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,249,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,829,000 after acquiring an additional 104,515 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fanhua by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,915,000 after acquiring an additional 217,095 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fanhua by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fanhua by 242.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 71,500 shares in the last quarter. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FANH traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $24.60. 90,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.48. Fanhua has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Fanhua had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $115.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.82 million. On average, research analysts predict that Fanhua will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Fanhua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

