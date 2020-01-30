Short Interest in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) Rises By 29.5%

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the December 31st total of 2,540,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

FBP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the third quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the third quarter worth $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the second quarter worth $95,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the third quarter worth $109,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FBP traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.29. 2,271,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,391. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average of $10.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $11.94.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $164.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Bancorp

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

