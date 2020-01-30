Short Interest in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Increases By 37.8%

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the December 31st total of 783,900 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 412,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In related news, major shareholder Mp Thrift Investments L.P. sold 6,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $219,356,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,595 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $30,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,541 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

FBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.33. The stock had a trading volume of 82,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,326. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 11.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.30%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

