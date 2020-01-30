Short Interest in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) Grows By 13.9%

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,340,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the December 31st total of 9,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FLEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

In related news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $240,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Douglas Britt sold 15,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $203,313.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,232. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 109,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 13,099 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,142,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after buying an additional 268,263 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 121,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth $607,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flex stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $12.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,451,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,783,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.84. Flex has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks