Short Interest in FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) Decreases By 10.6%

FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 640,100 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the December 31st total of 716,200 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 288,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of FPAY stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,491. The company has a market capitalization of $41.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.81. FlexShopper has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $2.70.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $22.93 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Howard Dvorkin purchased 41,200 shares of FlexShopper stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $66,744.00. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FlexShopper stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of FlexShopper worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FPAY shares. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of FlexShopper in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of FlexShopper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

