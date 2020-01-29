Short Interest in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Increases By 47.9%

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,000 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the December 31st total of 268,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have commented on FOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

In other news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $41,740.00. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOR. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 43.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOR traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.30. The stock had a trading volume of 253,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,871. Forestar Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.22. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $247.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Forestar Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

