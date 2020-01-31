Short Interest in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Decreases By 16.0%

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 639,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $503,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,943 shares in the company, valued at $67,584,088.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,402,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Generac by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,918,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNRC. Bank of America downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 target price on Generac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

Generac stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.17 and its 200 day moving average is $87.76. Generac has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $601.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.14 million. Generac had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

