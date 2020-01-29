Short Interest in General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) Declines By 38.7%

General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the December 31st total of 63,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

GFN stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,471. General Finance has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $11.24. The stock has a market cap of $333.59 million, a PE ratio of 120.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.28.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $89.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.60 million. General Finance had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Finance will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in General Finance in the third quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in General Finance by 1,027.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in General Finance in the first quarter worth $81,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in General Finance by 7.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in General Finance by 106.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

GFN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

About General Finance

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

