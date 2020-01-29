Short Interest in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Increases By 60.5%

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 60.5% from the December 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on G shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of Genpact stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $44.08. 954,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,603. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. Genpact has a 12-month low of $29.16 and a 12-month high of $45.03.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.91 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Genpact will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $193,298.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Humphrey sold 12,916,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $514,961,079.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,742.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of G. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 36,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 23.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 3.0% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 223,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 7.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 280,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,856,000 after acquiring an additional 20,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio

