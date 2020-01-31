Short Interest in Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) Increases By 10.9%

Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,400 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the December 31st total of 296,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 389.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,280,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,047,000 after acquiring an additional 23,701 shares during the period. 53.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GRC opened at $37.90 on Friday. Gorman-Rupp has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.88 million, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

