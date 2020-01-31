Short Interest in Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) Expands By 10.1%

Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 483,700 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the December 31st total of 439,300 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 141,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 48.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 32.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 72.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 125.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 13,235 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAFC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of HAFC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.20. The stock had a trading volume of 256,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Hanmi Financial has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average is $19.31. The firm has a market cap of $535.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $50.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 11.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.57%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

