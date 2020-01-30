Short Interest in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Rises By 34.7%

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the December 31st total of 56,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

NASDAQ:HWKN traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,645. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Hawkins has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $47.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.19. The company has a market cap of $446.77 million, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawkins had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $140.04 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hawkins by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Hawkins by 5.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hawkins by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Hawkins by 9.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hawkins by 2.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 59.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on HWKN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

