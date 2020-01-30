Short Interest in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) Increases By 19.9%

HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the December 31st total of 3,570,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.4 days.

FUL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on HB Fuller from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HB Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

NYSE FUL opened at $48.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.91. HB Fuller has a 52 week low of $39.22 and a 52 week high of $52.40.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $739.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.62 million. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HB Fuller will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. HB Fuller’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

In related news, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 55,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $2,884,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,050.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,010 shares of company stock valued at $3,832,252 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in HB Fuller by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 17,575 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 173,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after buying an additional 51,454 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HB Fuller by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in HB Fuller by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve