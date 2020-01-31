Short Interest in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) Increases By 14.7%

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,300 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the December 31st total of 210,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 31,390 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42,283 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,472,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,980,000 after purchasing an additional 19,358 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 223,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 67,110 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOLI traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,950. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.86. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The company has a market cap of $925.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $123.23 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HOLI shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.70 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.23.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

