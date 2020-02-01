Short Interest in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Rises By 10.4%

Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 787,900 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the December 31st total of 713,600 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HOFT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hooker Furniture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:HOFT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,749. Hooker Furniture has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $293.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average is $22.29.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $158.18 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Hooker Furniture by 117.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in Hooker Furniture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Hooker Furniture in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hooker Furniture in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hooker Furniture in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture in the United States. The company operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

