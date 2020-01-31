Short Interest in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Drops By 5.0%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 698,400 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the December 31st total of 735,300 shares. Approximately 15.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 236,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,609.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 5,968.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Lucas Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HOV opened at $29.96 on Friday. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average of $18.33.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The construction company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($4.43). Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $713.59 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Hovnanian Enterprises from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company builds and markets homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 123 communities in 25 markets.

