Short Interest in Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Drops By 15.3%

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,700 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 143,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $52,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $66,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,494.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 36.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HURN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barrington Research upped their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huron Consulting Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of HURN stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.23. The stock had a trading volume of 78,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of -0.07. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $44.78 and a twelve month high of $70.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.83 and its 200 day moving average is $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $219.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.59 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

