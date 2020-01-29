Short Interest in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Drops By 26.2%

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 571,600 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the December 31st total of 774,400 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 115,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded IDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet cut IDT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

In other news, Director Judah Schorr sold 16,665 shares of IDT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $120,487.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IDT by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,812,000 after acquiring an additional 739,402 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in IDT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,230,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in IDT by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 127,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 80,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in IDT by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 78,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in IDT by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 48,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

IDT stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.95. The company had a trading volume of 97,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,972. The firm has a market cap of $197.70 million, a PE ratio of 49.69 and a beta of 1.09. IDT has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $11.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $340.25 million for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 0.30%.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation operates primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone-Unified Communications as a Service. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers retail telecommunication products, including international long-distance calling products primarily to foreign-born communities; wholesale international long distance traffic termination services for tier 1 fixed line and mobile network operators, as well as for other service providers; and payment offerings, such as international and domestic airtime top-up, domestic bill payment, and international money transfer services.

