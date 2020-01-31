Short Interest in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Increases By 14.2%

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,550,000 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the December 31st total of 10,990,000 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IMGN shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.28.

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $4.87 on Friday. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $705.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth $166,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 110.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,027,000 after buying an additional 3,256,351 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 1,306.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 601,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 559,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

