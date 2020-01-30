Short Interest in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Increases By 41.6%

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the December 31st total of 2,790,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 675,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,609,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,660,000. Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,865,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,084,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,401,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILPT traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,638. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.51. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $23.20. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $60.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 81.99%.

ILPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

