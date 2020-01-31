Short Interest in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Drops By 5.1%

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.7 days. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $43.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.31. Ingles Markets has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 1.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingles Markets will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.38%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMKTA. BidaskClub cut Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,500 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $118,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,808,000 after buying an additional 59,330 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $1,139,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 53,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 26,745 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 306.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 17,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $646,000. 66.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?