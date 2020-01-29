Short Interest in Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) Declines By 62.7%

Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 62.7% from the December 31st total of 14,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,715. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25. Innodata has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $13.85 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Innodata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

In other Innodata news, major shareholder Luzich Partners Llc sold 20,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $26,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,595,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 33,873 shares of company stock valued at $42,366 and have sold 81,863 shares valued at $108,404. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innodata stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) by 66.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Innodata worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc operates as a digital services and solution company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility PR Solutions (Agility). The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise to make unstructured information useable for various domains, including health, science, and law.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?