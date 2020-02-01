Short Interest in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Decreases By 8.9%

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 12.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 95,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.7 days.

IIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IntriCon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. B. Riley set a $36.00 price target on IntriCon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

IntriCon stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.03. 10,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,894. IntriCon has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $29.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $152.25 million, a P/E ratio of -39.60, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). IntriCon had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $26.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IntriCon will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 161,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 35,342 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 173,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 17,045 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IntriCon in the 4th quarter worth about $3,667,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 266,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 89,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 41,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 14,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

Further Reading: Cash Flow