Short Interest in IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) Increases By 24.8%

IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the December 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on ISEE. ValuEngine raised IVERIC bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. IVERIC bio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.50.

In related news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 9,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total value of $61,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,402.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,465 shares of company stock worth $120,649 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 36.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IVERIC bio stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.94. 284,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.17. IVERIC bio has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $8.97.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

