Short Interest in Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) Grows By 15.0%

Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 1,530,000 shares. Approximately 11.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 687,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ JNCE traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.32. 313,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,205. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 13.60 and a quick ratio of 13.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.29 million, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 3.98.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.66. Jounce Therapeutics had a return on equity of 64.54% and a net margin of 46.11%. The firm had revenue of $119.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.97 million. Analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JNCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 7,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $55,627.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,274 shares of company stock worth $88,207. Insiders own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNCE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 595.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 13,763 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 300.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 15,105 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

