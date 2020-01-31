Short Interest in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Rises By 15.9%

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 996,300 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 859,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KELYA. ValuEngine raised shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kelly Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Kelly Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

NASDAQ:KELYA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.90. The stock had a trading volume of 151,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,239. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.72. Kelly Services has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $28.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $768.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.09). Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George S. Corona sold 8,066 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $178,661.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,458.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George S. Corona sold 59,405 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $1,296,811.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,873.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,184 shares of company stock worth $1,954,843. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Kelly Services by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 31,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 13,061 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Kelly Services by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 14,697 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Kelly Services by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,043,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Kelly Services by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 17,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

