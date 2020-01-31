Short Interest in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) Grows By 17.8%

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the December 31st total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 498,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 10.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KREF. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 411.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 179.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of KREF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.11. 262,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,395. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.24. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 407.43, a current ratio of 407.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average of $19.95.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.30 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 8.23%. Analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 89.58%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

