Short Interest in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) Declines By 33.2%

Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,600 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the December 31st total of 652,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Knoll from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knoll from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE KNL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,317. Knoll has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Knoll’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.76%.

In related news, EVP David L. Schutte sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $134,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,989.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Pollner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $68,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,452.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,498 shares of company stock worth $917,239. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Knoll during the 4th quarter valued at $663,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knoll in the 4th quarter worth about $906,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Knoll during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knoll during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 11.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

