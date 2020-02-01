Short Interest in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Decreases By 8.9%

Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,550,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 6,090,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 725,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 20,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $462,484.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,563,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $179,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,076.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Knowles by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Knowles by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 25,642 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Knowles by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 911,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,268,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Knowles by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 29,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Knowles during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,134,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KN traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.73. 1,123,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,216. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.23. Knowles has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $22.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.76.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KN. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

