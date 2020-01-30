Short Interest in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Expands By 44.9%

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the December 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 551,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

LADR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.10 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.87.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ladder Capital by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,895,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,761,000 after buying an additional 350,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ladder Capital by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,509,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,336,000 after buying an additional 173,183 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 13,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LADR opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. Ladder Capital has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $18.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 77.18 and a quick ratio of 77.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.29.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $69.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.31 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 22.51%. Ladder Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.74%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

