Short Interest in Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) Drops By 8.4%

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,840,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the December 31st total of 42,420,000 shares. Currently, 21.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

LPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $5.50 to $5.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,700,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,154,398. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55. The stock has a market cap of $424.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $3.99.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $193.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.83 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?

