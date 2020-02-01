Short Interest in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Decreases By 10.6%

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,280,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the December 31st total of 9,260,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

LEG has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. CJS Securities cut shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 23,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $1,267,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,518. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 6,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $369,612.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,168.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,238,424 in the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,550,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,430,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,955,000 after acquiring an additional 48,402 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,251,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,484 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,191,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,791,000 after acquiring an additional 105,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 750,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,815,000 after acquiring an additional 128,722 shares during the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEG traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,532,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $55.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.40.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

