Short Interest in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) Increases By 35.7%

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,800 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the December 31st total of 110,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LORL. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the third quarter worth $174,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the second quarter worth $293,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. during the second quarter valued at $388,000. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.14. The stock had a trading volume of 558 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.91. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.45 and a 12-month high of $42.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.54.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter.

LORL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Loral Space & Communications Ltd.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

