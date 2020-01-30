Short Interest in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) Drops By 8.3%

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 60,000 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $777,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 451,738 shares of company stock valued at $6,163,269 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.79. The company had a trading volume of 318,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,329. The stock has a market cap of $472.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.49. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $16.06.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

