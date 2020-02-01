Short Interest in Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) Drops By 11.1%

Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the December 31st total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 344,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:MTW traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $14.41. The company had a trading volume of 14,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,790. The stock has a market cap of $508.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94. Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $19.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.27 million. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. Manitowoc’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTW. ValuEngine upgraded Manitowoc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Manitowoc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the third quarter worth approximately $395,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 171,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 62,300 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

