Short Interest in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Drops By 9.7%

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the December 31st total of 1,750,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 396,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.49. The company had a trading volume of 916,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,450. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $75.59 and a 1-year high of $100.99.

Several equities analysts have commented on MAN shares. ValuEngine downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $107.00 price target on ManpowerGroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $101.00 price target on ManpowerGroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

In related news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,373,909.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $44,255.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,458.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,788 shares of company stock worth $2,171,690. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 12.5% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

