Short Interest in Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) Rises By 16.2%

Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 487,500 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 419,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of MARA stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,132. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Marathon Patent Group has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $3.97.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative net margin of 561.38% and a negative return on equity of 262.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter.

Marathon Patent Group Company Profile

Marathon Patent Group, Inc is an IP licensing and commercialization company. It acquires and manages IP rights from a variety of sources, including large and small corporations, universities and other IP owners. Marathon Patent Group was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?