Short Interest in Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) Expands By 41.1%

Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,000 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the December 31st total of 348,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. BidaskClub lowered Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Matrix Service from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other news, VP Nancy E. Austin sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $72,747.00. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Matrix Service in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Matrix Service by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Matrix Service by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 15,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Matrix Service by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 11,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.22. The company had a trading volume of 107,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.16 million, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.54. Matrix Service has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $24.36.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Matrix Service had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?