Short Interest in Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Grows By 17.5%

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,870,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the December 31st total of 9,250,000 shares. Currently, 18.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 881,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.3 days.

In other Medallia news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 122,605 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $3,851,023.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,358,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,090,787.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 34,132 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $1,076,523.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 490,868 shares in the company, valued at $15,481,976.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 381,911 shares of company stock worth $11,792,757.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medallia during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,006,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Medallia during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,062,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Medallia during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,401,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Medallia during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,153,000. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medallia during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,310,000. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDLA traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,484,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,480. Medallia has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.41.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $103.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Medallia will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MDLA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Medallia in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Medallia from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

