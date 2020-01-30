Short Interest in Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Expands By 37.9%

Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 755,700 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the December 31st total of 548,200 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTB. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercantil Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,866,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercantil Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,359,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mercantil Bank by 23.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after buying an additional 61,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mercantil Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercantil Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $794,000. 17.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mercantil Bank stock opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Mercantil Bank has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $23.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.60 million and a PE ratio of 16.22.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Mercantil Bank had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $66.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.36 million. Research analysts forecast that Mercantil Bank will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantil Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.98.

About Mercantil Bank

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

