Short Interest in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Grows By 11.4%

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the December 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MBT shares. ValuEngine lowered Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.49. 3,246,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,280,952. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.95. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 104.29% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

